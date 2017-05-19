Cyclists in New Haven to inaugurate new bike lane for bike to work day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, Connecticut is taking part in bike to work day. This is the same day the elm city is welcoming a new addition to Long Wharf.

Cyclists will be celebrating the grand opening of New Haven‘s first protected bike lane along Long Wharf. Those who are taking part in the celebration met in front of City Hall, 165 Church Street at 7:30 a.m. Those in attendance get free breakfast and talk about the best routes to work, school and pick up. The breakfast is sponsored by Cold Spring School, which every May brings dozens of students, parents and teachers to the breakfast.

Around 9 a.m., a group will ride to Long Wharf to inaugurate the new protected bike lane.

“It’s one of the bike amenities most effective in getting the biggest group of potential cyclists – the “interested but concerned” – to take to the road,” said Bike to Work Day co-organizer Melinda Tuhus.

