Eversource $5.7 million upgrade in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Eversource has started work on a $5.7 million upgrade to the streets of Branford by installing new stronger, thicker utility poles to withstand extreme weather and “smart switches.”

“Smart switches” are also being added to the community to help restore power outages faster than before. The device can limit the number of customers affected by outages by restoring power from computer-assisted technology at the company’s operations center without having to send a crew to the scene.

“Our job is to ensure customers have the reliable energy they need to run their businesses and power their lives,” said Craig Hallstrom, president of Electric Operations at Eversource in Connecticut. “By making these strategic investments, like the ones in Branford, we’re building a more robust and resilient electric grid that will serve our customers well into the future.”

Approximately 142 utility poles will be replaced along the following streets:

Route 139

Short Beach Road

School Ground Road

Double Beach Road

Alps Road

Main Street

West Main Street

Rogers Street

Kirkham Street

Maple Street

Court Street

Meadow Street

Indian Neck Avenue

Clark Avenue

Burban Drive

Most side streets in these areas

The project is on-going and weather permitting, crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to Eversource, its contractors are coordinating with town officials about potential traffic disruptions while the work is ongoing. Any customers affected will be notified by the company in advance.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of September.

To see Eversource’s photos of upgrade work, visit here.