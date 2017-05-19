Facebook Q&A with Ann Nyberg on 30 Years at News 8

(WTNH) — Our own evening anchor, Ann Nyberg, has been a fixture at WTNH News 8 for over 30 years.

Ann shared some of her favorite stories from her time at the station, her vision for the future of news broadcasting, advice for new journalists and your questions during a Facebook Live Q&A.

Watch the full interview:

Ann’s interest in television broadcasting:

I have the need to chronicle everything. I never met a brochure I didn’t love. So as I kid, I kept a diary, in fact I even wrote a book about this. My mom gave me a diary at 8-years-old and I just started chronicling and keeping track of everything. So I’ve been a storyteller since I was a little kid and I continue to do that.

How she got started in TV:

I went to Purdue University. I graduated from Purdue with a degree in journalism and I got a job in South Bend, Indiana, which is where I was raised, at the ABC affiliate. I was there about 4-years, went to Oklahoma City, worked for two television stations in Oklahoma and then I’ve been here for more than 30-years.

Anchors or reporters that Ann admired:

I started in the business in 1979, and Jane Pauley who was from Indiana was on the Today Show, and of course, Barbara Walters. I just wanted to carve out my own deal.

Her thoughts on considering running for political office:

As of late, people have said, “You should run for governor!” That’s a tough job, a real tough job. I do think that the State of Connecticut needs to be hugged and however we figure out how to do that is going to be great. Politics is tough. I don’t know if I’m cut out for politics.

On her most memorable moment:

I got to interview Walter Cronkite, the most trusted man in America, who was an anchor for CBS years ago. I got to talk with him on the stage of Southern Connecticut State University and we just went back and forth and back and forth and I was just like, “Pinch me! I can die now because..Walter Cronkite!” so that was really a favorite. I’ve interviewed a lot of famous people but I find that it’s just the every day folks that I love the most. Their stories and what they do with their lives. If you dig deep enough, everybody has a story and when you start asking and pulling that thread, you get a lot of information out of people.

On advice for new journalists coming into the field:

Read everything! Read tabloids, read newspapers, read magazines. Peter Jennings was a terrific anchor on ABC, he has since passed, and he said, “Read everything! Look at everything so that you can then boil it down to what is the truth.” And write. I hope you love to write because any journalist is writing constantly.

