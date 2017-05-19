Fighting multiple sclerosis one step at a time

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you haven’t had the opportunity to take part in one of our states multiple sclerosis walks, you still can this weekend.

Lisa Gerrol President of National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Neurologist Dr. Mary Bailey of Mandell MS Center in Hartford spoke about what’s being done to fight multiple sclerosis.

The next MS walk is Sunday, May 21st at University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.; walk starts at 10:00 a.m.

All the money raised from the MS walks will go towards local programs and research.