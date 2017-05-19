Fighting multiple sclerosis one step at a time

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you haven’t had the opportunity to take part in one of our states multiple sclerosis walks, you still can this weekend.

Lisa Gerrol President of National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Neurologist Dr. Mary Bailey of Mandell MS Center in Hartford spoke about what’s being done to fight multiple sclerosis.

The next MS walk is Sunday, May 21st at University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.; walk starts at 10:00 a.m.

All the money raised from the MS walks will go towards local programs and research.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s