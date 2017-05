NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Firefighters were called in to put out a fire on Maple Street in New Haven on Friday night.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m., and firefighters were quickly able to douse the flames. There is no word on how many people, if any, were displaced by the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The New Haven Fire Department tweeted this video of firefighters working on putting out the blaze around 8:30 p.m.