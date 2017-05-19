Former Uconn student arrested for vandalizing library on Storrs campus

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Uconn Police have arrested former student they say vandalized a library on the Storrs Campus.

Uconn Police began investigating after receiving multiple reports of vandalism to the Homer Babbidge Library and other nearby buildings. Police say someone painted graffiti on those buildings in early December of 2016 until March of 2017.

Uconn officials say nearly $4,255 was needed to fix the damaged property.

On May 7th, police arrested 21-year-old Eric Cruz-Lopez, of Storrs and Bridgeport, with 103 counts of third-degree criminal mischief. Cruz-Lopez was a student at Uconn, but was not enrolled at the time of his arrest.