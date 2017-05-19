Freebie Friday: Frozen coffee, summer activities and a Hatchimal toy!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Freebie Friday and that means we are looking around for what you can get without spending a dime! Since we’re finishing a week of saving you money on summer vacation, we found some freebies for your kids this summer to keep them occupied.

This summer your kids can bowl two games for free everyday at a number of bowling alleys.

An almost freebie: the kids can watch movies for $1 at participating Regal’s Cinemas. They have a summer movie express program there Tuesdays and Wednesdays over the summer.

Lots of free summer reading programs. If your child reads 8 books this summer, they get a free book at Barnes and Noble.

And a few freebies this weekend for them, there’s a pre-Memorial Day event happening at Toys R Us locations. From 12-2 Saturday at participating stores they can get a free Hatchimal collectible and a free mini radio flyer on Sunday.

Always call ahead to make sure your establishment is participating and let me know when you see freebies so I can include them next week.

*** From 10am – 2pm TODAY Friday May 19th Dunkin’ Donuts is handing out free samples of their new frozen coffee.