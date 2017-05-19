Freebie Friday: Frozen coffee, summer activities and a Hatchimal toy!

By Published:
This Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo shows the four-lane bowling alley at a $250 million mansion in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles. At $250 million, the new mansion in the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles is the most expensive home listed in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Freebie Friday and that means we are looking around for what you can get without spending a dime! Since we’re finishing a week of saving you money on summer vacation, we found some freebies for your kids this summer to keep them occupied.

This summer your kids can bowl two games for free everyday at a number of bowling alleys.

An almost freebie: the kids can watch movies for $1 at participating Regal’s Cinemas. They have a summer movie express program there Tuesdays and Wednesdays over the summer.

Lots of free summer reading programs. If your child reads 8 books this summer, they get a free book at Barnes and Noble.

And a few freebies this weekend for them, there’s a pre-Memorial Day event happening at Toys R Us locations. From 12-2 Saturday at participating stores they can get a free Hatchimal collectible and a free mini radio flyer on Sunday.

Always call ahead to make sure your establishment is participating and let me know when you see freebies so I can include them next week.

*** From 10am – 2pm TODAY Friday May 19th Dunkin’ Donuts is handing out free samples of their new frozen coffee.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s