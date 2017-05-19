Fridays with Fred: Mystic Food Truck Rally 2017

By Published: Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The third annual Mystic Food Truck Rally kicked off on Friday night.

Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna is predicting a great weekend to be outside and enjoy some delicious food. Temperatures were record-breaking once again in some areas of Connecticut on Friday, making this an official heatwave in May! Temperatures will turn much less humid Friday night, creating ideal conditions this weekend. The high for Saturday is predicted to be around 70 degrees. Sunday will be slightly cooler with the high around 66 degrees.

 

The Mystic Food Truck Rally features some of the best food and drink from all over The Nutmeg State. For the two-day event, the Mystic Aquarium parking lot is being transformed into one of Connecticut’s tastiest spots!

Attendees can listen to some rockin’ tunes with live music performances while enjoying yummy bites from the 30 food trucks that are on hand.

The event runs on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5, or at a discount through Mystic Aquarium’s website.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s