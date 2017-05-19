ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading deportation order

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Pakistani man has been taken into custody by federal officials Friday on an outstanding deportation order.

Hafiz Abdul Hannan, a member of the Masjid Al-Islam mosque on George Street in New Haven, was taken into custody at his home.

Shawn Neudauer, Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, issued the following statement late Friday afternoon.

On May 19, ICE officers arrested Hafiz Abdul Hannan, a citizen of Pakistan, at his residence in New Haven, Connecticut, on an outstanding final order of removal (deportation order) issued by an immigration judge in March 2016. Hannan has a previous federal conviction for committing fraud in his immigration documents. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.”

ICE officials did not comment on when Hannan may leave the United States.