Metro-North back to scheduled service following Rye derailment

(WTNH) — Metro-North announced “regular service” had resumed from Connecticut to Grand Central on Friday, following a train derailment near Rye, New York.

The derailment happened around 5 p.m., as a couple of cars came off the tracks.

Metro-North announced that service would be back or close to the regular schedule for commuters between Stamford and Rye. Customers are advised to listen for announcements, and anticipate delays of 10 to 15 minutes.

Additionally, those traveling “inbound” to Grand Central will use the “outbound” platform to New Haven, and vice versa.

Customers were previously advised to travel eastbound to Stamford.

Metro-North said the derailment happened at a slow speed and described it as “minor.” No injuries were reported.

Investigators had cut the power to the area, which is standard procedure.

