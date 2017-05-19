New Britain police searching for man who stole donation jar

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Britain Police are looking for a man who stole a donation jar from the counter of a local business.

On Sunday, police say the man walked into a business on East Main Street, and grabbed a container full of cash donations for the Hearing Loss Association of America which were being collected by “Team Ty” for the annual Walk4Hearing.

On Friday, New Britain police released surveillance photos of the suspect hoping someone will recognize him and call.

Anyone who has any information that might help the investigation is asked to call Detective Nathan Soucy at 860-926-3137.

Anonymous tips may be made to the community tip line at 860-826-3199 or online at www.newbritainpolice.org.