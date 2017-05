EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New Haven man is accused of supplying the heroin and fentanyl that caused an East Haven woman to overdose and die. 31-year-old Devell Conley of New Haven was arrested on Thursday.

Investigators found Conley’s cell phone number on the victim’s phone and were able to tie her acquisition of the drugs back to him. Police found three small bags of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl near her body.

If convicted, Conley could face up to 20 years in prison.