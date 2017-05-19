New Haven mayor Toni Harp officially seeking third term

(WTNH)–New Haven mayor Toni Harp is officially running for a third term. Mayor Harp made her announcement at the Sound School on Friday evening.

Harp listed the number of accomplishments she’s had during her last three and a half years in office, including balancing the budget, eliminating millions in debt and doing it without tax hikes.

“All of this positive financial news makes New Haven attractive to new residents, new businesses, and new developers and investors. Six consecutive years of lower crime rates make the city more attractive, too,” Harp said.

Harp’s time in office hasn’t been without controversy, though.

Recently, there were issues with former police chief Dean Esserman, whom the mayor had to discipline several times.

Esserman resigned in September.