NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- North Haven police are looking for two men who broke into a motel room on Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. Thursday night.

According to police, one of the men was armed with a handgun, but the person staying in the room was not injured. Police have not indicated that anything was taken from the room.

It’s believed the two suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

Police are now reaching out to anyone who might have seen what happened to contact them.