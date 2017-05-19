Police across Connecticut remind drivers to “Click It or Ticket!”

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Law enforcement agencies across Connecticut are reminding drivers to “Click It or Ticket!”.

With the upcoming Memorial Day, police are encouraging safe driving and increasing patrols across the state to make sure people are using seat belts. Officers may use a variety of enforcement techniques from organized check points to roving patrols, to make sure people are bucking up.

Guilford Police are among the departments that will be using enhanced enforcement as an opportunity to educate the public and remind citizens of the dangers of operating or being a passenger in a vehicle without a wearing a seat belt.