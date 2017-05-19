Report It Recap: May 19, 2017

(WTNH) — It’s only May, but this week it felt like mid-July. Mother Nature turning up the heat. Some kids going into the pool to cool off. Even this dog trying to cool down with the help of a sprinkler.

Rita getting a photo of Air Force One on final approach into Groton-New London Airport on Wednesday. President Trump’s visit to Connecticut was the big headline of the week. The commander-in-chief coming here to speak to the graduates at the Coast Guard Academy.

We got a lot of pictures of a house fire in Waterbury. The community coming together to help the families affected by it all.

Check out this guy in Branford, he stopped traffic so a family of geese could cross a busy street safely. One viewer coming across turkey eggs in her garden.

Graduations underway. Kudos to one family: Mom, dad and daughter all graduating this month with their masters from three different Connecticut colleges.

Gil is making new friends. So is Ryan Kristafer during a wine tasting at the Gouevia Winery. Also in Wallingford, residents and staff at Regency House celebrating “Spirit of America Day” during National Nursing Home Week.

Niki and Brendan recognized in West Haven with Youth Leadership Awards.

And, one final salute to all the moms out there. After all, it was just this past Sunday that we celebrated Mother’s Day. So many families taking the time to honor the woman who brought them into this world. Thanks for taking the time to share your family with us.