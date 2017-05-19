See or Skip? A Preview of This Weekend’s Big Movie Releases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Coming to a theater near you this weekend are a few new movies. First up is “Alien: Covenant.”

“This is [film director] Ridley Scott’s first movie since ‘The Martian’ and it’s taking him back to the franchise that started it all — of course 1979’s ‘Alien,'” explained Jackson Murphy, a film critic who goes by the moniker “Lights Camera Jackson.”

“Alien: Covenant” is a prequel to the classic film, and a follow up to 2012’s “Prometheus.”

“You’ve got a crew from a ship,” Murphy explained the film’s plot. “They come to this place they think is paradise. All of a sudden it becomes nightmare.”

How will “Alien” and “Prometheus” fans react to the film?

“I think if Ridley Scott can pull it off and add some story elements from the other movies and have some strong characters and some strong action that these fans are definitely going to like this and want more from this series.”

The big question is, should you see it or skip it?

“If you’re a fan of this franchise, you’ve got to see it, but if this isn’t your cup of tea, you’ve got to skip it,” Murphy said.

This weekend’s next big release is “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” — the fourth flick in a series of films.

“Greg [the “wimpy” kid] and his family take a road trip,” Murphy explained. “They’ve got to go to his ‘meemaw’s’ 90th birthday.”

Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott join the cast as Greg’s parents.

“We get a new cast, but yet this director, David Bowers, has done a couple of the other ‘Wimpy Kid’ movies in the past, so I don’t think the feel and the flavor of these ‘Wimpy Kid’ movies — which are over the top, gross and in my opinion painful to watch — I don’t think that’s going to change at all,” Murphy said.

What’s Jackson’s verdict? Should we see it or skip it?

“I’ve got to say skip it,” he responded. “This looks to be right in line with all the others.”

Last but not least is “Everything, Everything,” based on a novel that came out in 2015. The film is about a teenage girl who is allergic to everything and not allowed to leave her home. But then she falls for the boy next door.

“I think the teenage crowd — the 20-something crowd — is going to go to this, but there isn’t really huge star power here,” Murphy said of the film.

Movie number three, should we see it or skip it?

“If you’re into this kind of sappy melodrama, see it,” Murphy said. “If not skip ‘Everything, Everything.'”

For more movie reviews from Jackson Murphy, visit Lights-Camera-Jackson.com.