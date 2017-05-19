Senator Murphy fights for workers exposed to lethal substances

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy was joined by several other senators to fight for the protection of workers against lethal substances.

U.S. Senator Murphy, along with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and many other state senators came together on Friday to raise their concerns about the Department of Labor’s decision to delay implementation of two safety regulations that would protect workers from lethal and cancerous materials.

Senator Murphy has exclaimed that the DOL has delayed some very important final rules that are designed to protect workers from harmful substances and inquired about a review for the department’s rationale, their impact on the effectiveness of the rules, and whether or not lobbyists were inappropriately influencing the situation.

In their letter to the HELP committee, the senators explained their deep concern for the issue.

The precipitous nature of the delays to these two rules, the lack of public input into these decisions and the failure of DOL to provide any substantive rationalization of the delays, raise questions about the reasons for and process by which these rules were delayed – and about whether the new DOL leadership ever fully intends to implement them.”

After 15 years of research and public discussion, a rule was passed under the Obama administration that updated a 40-year-old standard of acceptable levels of beryllium exposure for workers. However, under the Trump administration, the implementation of the beryllium rule was delayed twice.

A fully text of the letter can be found here.