Shooting in Norwalk late Thursday night

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot in Norwalk Thursday night at 11:50 p.m.

The shooting took place on Orchard Street and Norwalk Police believe the shooting was not random and that the victim was likely targeted.

The victim was treated at Norwalk Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Norwalk Detectives are continuing to investigate the situation and are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Bell over the phone at 203-854-3183 or via email at jbell@norwalkct.org.

Anonymous tips can be left through the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or online at www.norwalkpd.com.