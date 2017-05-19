Students, New London police join forces to educate residents about coyotes

(WTNH / Tina Detelj)
new london coyote flyer 2
New London police and volunteers distribute warnings about coyotes in town

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors say the south side of the city is the coyote’s territory.

A lone coyote is often seen walking up and down the streets in the area and right through front yards. Students are now walking the same route trying to let neighbors know what to do to keep their pets and their kids safe.

“This will help innocent people and innocent animals from getting injured or possibly getting killed,” said Erica Anforth, and eighth grader at Benny Dover Jackson Middle School.

She is among the student leaders at the school who have joined forces with New London police to educate the public by handing out flyers.

“Coyotes that have killed are only killing because the only thing they know how to do,” said Anforth. That’s their instinct. So if people know we won’t get in nature’s way.”

For some it’s personal.

“One of my friend’s dog got attacked,” said Ya Ya Medina, an 8th grader at Benny Dover.

Poochie is one of two dogs reportedly killed by a coyote this spring. Many residents have taken video and pictures of the animal they say wanders around without a worry.

“He was right here nothing to it and I stayed in the car because I was afraid,” said Carla Mazzi.

2017 05 19 coyote new london
Coyotes have been spotted in New Lodon neighborhoods recently

Students are putting signs on lawns and flyers on homes hoping people can learn to live with the coyote.

“It feels good,” said Medina. “So we know that they’re going to be informed more.
Keep their pets inside. Don’t feed the coyotes.”

And don’t feed your pets outside. Also keep them on a leash.

“We’re trying to help mitigate any negativity with the coyote issue and educate the neighborhood as well,” said Michael Lewis, a School Resource Officer with New London Police.

“We have never done anything quite like this,” said Alison Burdick, Principal at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.

A proud principal watching her students take action to help others.

“So far today we have handed out four hundred flyers and we’re still not done,” said Anforth.

At this point residents are going to have to live with the coyote and that’s why the students are handing out the flyers. So they figure out how to do so safely.

 

 

 

 

