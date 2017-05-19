Students, staff remember North Branford teacher at candlelight vigil

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A beloved North Branford teacher is being remembered as a great teacher and coach.

North Branford High School’s Floyd Parness, who also was the cross country coach, passed away earlier this week.

On Thursday nearly 100 students gathered at a candle light vigil to remember Parness.

News 8 spoke to one of his players who calls the community turnout, ‘heartwarming.’

“Floyd was always a great coach he encouraged us, believed in us,” student Freddie Little said at the vigil.

No word yet on how Parness died.