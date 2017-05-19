The Good Stuff Pet Truck visits CT Style

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A food truck all for the dogs called The Good Stuff Pet Truck is stopping in more than 20 cities across the country this spring.

The truck will help educate pet owners about positive reinforcement through dog training.

The Good Stuff Pet Truck ambassador, Sydnie Burton, and Laura DeMaio Roy, of LEDR Dog Training and Boarding LLC, joined Teresa Dufour and Ryan Kristafer with some friends who need a home.

The Good Stuff Pet Truck will be parked from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19th, in Elizabeth Park on 1561 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford. It’s free to attend.