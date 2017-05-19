The Good Stuff Pet Truck visits CT Style

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A food truck all for the dogs called The Good Stuff Pet Truck is stopping in more than 20 cities across the country this spring.

The truck will help educate pet owners about positive reinforcement through dog training.

The Good Stuff Pet Truck ambassador, Sydnie Burton, and Laura DeMaio Roy, of LEDR Dog Training and Boarding LLC, joined Teresa Dufour and Ryan Kristafer with some friends who need a home.

The Good Stuff Pet Truck will be parked from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19th, in Elizabeth Park on 1561 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford. It’s free to attend.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s