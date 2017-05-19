Weiner expected to plead guilty in ‘sexting’ case

(CNN)– Former Rep. Anthony Weiner will enter a guilty plea to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, a spokesman for a law firm representing Weiner said Friday.

He will enter the plea at 11 a.m. ET, said David Schaefer, a spokesman for the law firm Covington & Burling, whose attorney, Arlo Devlin-Brown, is representing Weiner.

Devlin-Brown is expected to comment outside the courthouse afterward.

Schaefer would not confirm if the plea was part of a deal and did not provide further details about the case.

CNN, citing law enforcement officials, reported last September that prosecutors in the office of then-US Attorney Preet Bharara issued a subpoena for Weiner’s cell phone and other records as part of an investigation into alleged “sexting” with a purportedly underage girl.

The allegations first surfaced in the Daily Mail.

The online sexting relationship allegedly went on for months between Weiner and a girl claiming to be just 15. The Daily Mail reported she said he sent her numerous photos, one of him in a pool and at least one bare-chested.

The outlet reported that the girl said she reached out to Weiner last January on Twitter.

In a statement to CNN at the time, Weiner neither confirmed or denied sending the texts.

“I have repeatedly demonstrated terrible judgment about the people I have communicated with online and the things I have sent. I am filled with regret and heartbroken for those I have hurt,” he said.

Weiner continued: “While I have provided the Daily Mail with information showing that I have likely been the subject of a hoax, I have no one to blame but me for putting myself in this position. I am sorry.”

CNN was unable to confirm at the time that it was a hoax.

Weiner left Congress in June 2011 when sexually-charged, sometimes explicit, texts with women other than his wife first emerged. His social media habits continued after leaving Congress and contributed to his poor showing with his 2013 New York City mayoral campaign, a race in which he had once been a leading contender.

Weiner is estranged from Huma Abedin, a top aide to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. A message left with a representative for Abedin seeking comment Friday morning was not immediately returned.