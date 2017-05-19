Westport man arrested on child pornography charges

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Westport man was arrested on child pornography charges after turning himself in on an active arrest warrant Friday.

Daniel Krulewitch, 32, was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography in the 1st Degree among other related charges.

A March 2016 investigation by the Westport Police Department into Krulewitch’s residence found over 50 images of child pornography and online conversations with underage persons. These online chats included the exchange of nude images of underage persons who were depicted in sexually explicit positions.

Krulewitch was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on May 25.