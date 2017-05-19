What’s Brewing: Dunkin’ Donuts gives away free samples of new frozen coffee

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, Dunkin’ Donuts will be giving away free samples of its new frozen coffee.

The newest addition to the menu can be customized with your flavor of choice. The promotion is going on from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A report on evonomics.com suggests that we should cut deals with fellow fliers over seat use.

A new survey shows couples tend to be happier if they don’t post updates about their relationship on social media.

Season 13 of “The Bachelorette” premieres Monday but spoiler alert is out, Rachel Lindsay is engaged.

The 142nd Preakness countdown is on, and all eyes are on Always Dreaming.