Wolcott police arrest a man after impersonating as a Fed-Ex employee

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott police have arrested a man for impersonating a Fed-Ex employee on Friday.

According to police, Wolcott police arrested 41-year-old Alexander Perez of Waterbury, after he was stopped by Waterbury police for a Motor Vehicle violation. They say Perez had an active warrant for his arrest by the Wolcott Police Department.

Authorities say, the warrant stems from a complaint that was made on May 5th, 2017 by a Wolcott Resident. They say the resident reported a suspicious person who confronted the resident at her home’s front door, just after she received a package delivered by Fed-Ex.

Police say the resident was expecting a delivery of an item from the shipping company and after opening the package saw that the item was not the item they were expecting, instead it was a brand new iPhone. They say soon after receiving the package, a suspicious person wearing a Fed-Ex baseball cap knocked on this resident’s front door.

According to police, the person claimed to be an employee of Fed-Ex and that he was there to retrieve the package they had just received because it was sent to the wrong address. They say the resident did not believe this person and refused to give him the package and then contacted the Wolcott Police Department.

Authorities say this case seems to be a new scam, where iPhones are ordered and being sent to random addresses. They say the fraudulent buyer uses an address to order the phone, gives the sending company a fake address, then tracks the tracking number to see when the phone will be delivered.

According to police, once the buyer sees the phone has been delivered they respond to the given address and pose as a Fed-Ex worker. They say from there they ask for the package saying that it was sent to the wrong address and they will be taking it to the proper address.

Police say after a brief investigation by the Wolcott Police Division, the police identified the suspect to be Alexander Perez. They say an arrest warrant was applied for and granted.

Authorities say, Perez was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Impersonation on Friday. Perez is currently being detained on a $1,000 bond.