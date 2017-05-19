YMCA seeking expansion receives $1 million

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut YMCA is on its way to meeting funding goals for a future expansion and renovation thanks to a million-dollar donation from a local businessman and his wife.

Sekhar and Archana Naik are pledging an initial $800,000 donation, with an additional $200,000 if the Ocean Community YMCA raises $200,000 by Aug. 15. The YMCA’s branch president says the donation will allow them to break ground on the project in August.

The Day reports the YMCA will continue fundraising to offset the money it planned to borrow for the expansion, and to offer financial assistance to those who want to use services offered by the YMCA.

Sekhar Naik, who owns the companies Voice Glance and MResult, says his family has been members for 15 years.

