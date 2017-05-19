YMCA seeking expansion receives $1 million

By Published:

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut YMCA is on its way to meeting funding goals for a future expansion and renovation thanks to a million-dollar donation from a local businessman and his wife.

Sekhar and Archana Naik are pledging an initial $800,000 donation, with an additional $200,000 if the Ocean Community YMCA raises $200,000 by Aug. 15. The YMCA’s branch president says the donation will allow them to break ground on the project in August.

The Day reports the YMCA will continue fundraising to offset the money it planned to borrow for the expansion, and to offer financial assistance to those who want to use services offered by the YMCA.

Sekhar Naik, who owns the companies Voice Glance and MResult, says his family has been members for 15 years.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s