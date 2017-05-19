Zoo celebrates Endangered Species Day by announcing two new additions

By Published:
(Beardsley Zoo)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport celebrated Endangered Species Day by announcing the birth of two Canada Lynx Kittens Friday.   Endangered Species Day was created by Congress in 2006 to celebrate the nation’s wildlife and wild places.

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim issued a proclamation to the zoo affirming the city’s commitment to protecting wildlife so residents can enjoy living in an area of natural beauty and noted the zoo’s importance for being the only zoo in Connecticut.

Many of the zoo’s 300 animals are endangered or threatened in their natural habitats, including the Red and Mexican Wolves, Brazilian Ocelot, and Amur Tigers.

The Lynx Kittens announced Friday were born on April 26th.  The zoo says the mother is protective so they have not yet had their first exam but do appear to be healthy.  Lynx are similar in appearance to Bobcats but are larger and have longer legs.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s