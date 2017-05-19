Zoo celebrates Endangered Species Day by announcing two new additions

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport celebrated Endangered Species Day by announcing the birth of two Canada Lynx Kittens Friday. Endangered Species Day was created by Congress in 2006 to celebrate the nation’s wildlife and wild places.

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim issued a proclamation to the zoo affirming the city’s commitment to protecting wildlife so residents can enjoy living in an area of natural beauty and noted the zoo’s importance for being the only zoo in Connecticut.

Many of the zoo’s 300 animals are endangered or threatened in their natural habitats, including the Red and Mexican Wolves, Brazilian Ocelot, and Amur Tigers.

The Lynx Kittens announced Friday were born on April 26th. The zoo says the mother is protective so they have not yet had their first exam but do appear to be healthy. Lynx are similar in appearance to Bobcats but are larger and have longer legs.