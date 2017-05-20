3 tips to get a healthy dinner on the table

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This morning Susie Zachman, registered dietitian & founder of Better Beginnings, stopped by our kitchen to help us navigate getting a healthy dinner on the table even if you have a crazy schedule.

One of the best things that we can do for our family’s health is to prepare a home-cooked meal, but many parents say that they don’t have the time. A July 2016 USDA report found that Americans spend only 37 minutes a day on food prep, cooking and cleanup.

With so little time, it is tempting for parents to outsource the family dinner. But when we let corporations cook for us, they use too much sugar, fat and salt.

This is especially true when it comes to kids menus, which are dominated by chicken fingers, burgers, fries and sugary drinks.

A 2013 study analyzed kids’ meals at 50 top U.S. chain restaurants and found that they failed to meet nutritional standards 97% of the time.

So what is a busy parent to do? Watch the video above to learn and go to www.beginbetter.org for more information.