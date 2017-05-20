4 teens rescued from Norwalk Harbor

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Four 19-year-olds were rescued by the Norwalk Fire Department’s Marine Unit Friday night, after their kayaks flipped over from gusty winds.

Around 9:00 p.m., a person on shore heard kids calling for help, out of their boats and without lifejackets. The concerned citizen immediately called 9-1-1.

Upon arrival in the harbor, Norwalk firefighters used infrared technology and spotlights to locate the four teens, that were found ashore on Peach island, in Norwalk Harbor. Fire officials said that although the teens were cold and wet, they exhibited no signs of hypothermia or injuries. They were brought back to shore and were dropped off to their parents.

Firefighters said that the teens ventured out from Burwell Street in the afternoon and where heading back to shore at dark, when the wind had picked up. The gusts reached 20 knots, and the teens were knocked out of their two-person kayaks into the 50 degree water. The teens had lifejackets, but were not wearing them. The lifejackets then floated away when they overturned.

Norwalk firefighters remind boaters that using personal floatation devices can save your life, especially in cold water.