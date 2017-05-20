Center Street is closed after a fatal accident in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police have confirmed that Center Street is closed after a fatal accident early this morning.

Police are investigating a scene of a deadly car crash that happened this morning on Center Street at the intersection of Fairview Street. Three people are dead following a crash into a telephone pole.

Officers say that Center Street is currently shut down but should be reopening soon.

The identities of the crash victims are unknown at this time.

News 8 will provide you with updates as this story develops.