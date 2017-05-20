Coast Guard Station New Haven welcomes the public in Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Coast Guard Station in New Haven held their annual open house Saturday, showcasing all of the services and work they do everyday.

Visitors also got a chance to see all kinds of equipment the coast guard uses to perform their tasks each day.

Captain Andrew Tucci said his favorite part of the open house is welcoming local residents from throughout the area.

We also have many of our agency partners, the fire department we got state officials, fellow military services the one thing we have in common is that we service the great people of this area.

Saturday’s event was held in preparation for National Safe Boating Week, which is now underway. It’s a reminder to make safety a priority before heading out on the water.