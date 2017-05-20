Expect a wet start to the workweek

A storm moving in from the west will bring a period of cool rain to Connecticut on Monday. With a little luck, steady rain will hold off through the morning commute. At this point, it looks like the best bet for rain is between 9am-5pm – or during the workday for many people. So, while a trip outside for lunch is not advisable, there may not be steady rain to deal with on the way to or from work.

The rain may come down heavy at times during the midday and afternoon. The storm system has the potential for more than an inch of rain, but I think a more likely scenario is 0.5-1″ of rain in CT. It will be breezy and cool, with temperatures stuck in the low 50s while it’s raining. The good news is that the rain will help to take some of the abundant pollen out of the air.

We will most likely get more rain during the workweek. After a break in the action on Tuesday, a couple of disturbances arrive in the mid to late workweek. It’s early, but Thursday looks like the greatest chance for another round of showers. Looking far down the road, the weather may dry out and warm up just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. We’ll keep you posted!