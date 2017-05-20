2 injured in serious Meriden crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are being treated for injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Route 71 Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of 800 Old Colony Road, near the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Police tell News 8 that there are injured people from the crash, and that a LifeStar Medical Helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Officers confirmed that two people have been hurt, but did not provide more specific details. The scene is still active.

Old Colony Road is between Hall Avenue and Gypsy Lane. Drivers can navigate around the accident by using South Broad Street, also known as U.S. 5.