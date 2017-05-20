Nathan’s hot dogs recalled due to potential metal objects

PURCHASE, N.Y. (WTNH) — Stop & Shop supermarkets announced Saturday that it has removed a variety of Nathan’s hot dogs due to the potential presence of metal objects.

Following a recall by Smithfield Foods, the parent company of Nathan’s, Stop & Shop announced they have removed Nathan’s All Beef Skinless Franks from sale. While there have been no reports of any injuries, Smithfield said these particular packages may contain a presence of metal objects.

The exact product being recalled is Nathan’s All Beef Skinless Franks in the 14-ounce package. You can verify the UPC code as 8831391499 with a Use By date of 08/19/17.

If you have purchased a package of these franks, you should discard any unused portions and bring in the purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund. Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Smithfield at 877-933-4625.