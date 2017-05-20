Car fire causes big traffic backups Route 15 in North Haven

By Published: Updated:
This car fire closed the Wilbur Cross Parkway in both directions Saturday afternoon (WTNH / Report-It / Reid S)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One lane is now open after a car fire closed both of the northbound lanes on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven, causing large traffic backups in the area.

News 8 received photos and videos of the fire just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Connecticut State Police Troop I confirmed that the car is on the northbound side of Route 15 just after exit 63. No injuries have been reported. The driver has not been identified.

The northbound lanes were closed for roughly 25 minutes, with all traffic being diverted off at exit 63. The right lane has since reopened.

Related Content: See real-time traffic flow on the News 8 Traffic Map

It is unclear what may have caused the fire.