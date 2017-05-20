Car fire causes big traffic backups Route 15 in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One lane is now open after a car fire closed both of the northbound lanes on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven, causing large traffic backups in the area.

News 8 received photos and videos of the fire just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Connecticut State Police Troop I confirmed that the car is on the northbound side of Route 15 just after exit 63. No injuries have been reported. The driver has not been identified.

#CTtraffic: Rte 5/15 nb x63 North Haven temporarily closed for car fire. Traffic being diverted off x63. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 20, 2017

The northbound lanes were closed for roughly 25 minutes, with all traffic being diverted off at exit 63. The right lane has since reopened.

Related Content: See real-time traffic flow on the News 8 Traffic Map

#CTtraffic: Rte 5/15 nb x63 North Haven RIGHT lane now OPEN following car fire. No injuries reported. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 20, 2017

It is unclear what may have caused the fire.