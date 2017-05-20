Pence cites Trump’s ‘leadership’ in commencement address

GROVE CITY, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence urged graduating students at a Pennsylvania college to become leaders and cited President Donald Trump‘s leadership as an example.

Pence told hundreds of graduates and their families Saturday at the Grove City College commencement that they also need courage, because “leadership brings both honor and opposition.”

Grove City is a private, Christian liberal arts college about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.

Pence cited Trump as an example of perseverance to applause from the crowd.

Pence told graduates to inspire those around them, since people follow those they respect and aspire to service rather than selfish ambition.

After his address, Pence stood on the platform and shook hands as each graduate passed after being handed their diplomas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.