Pence cites Trump’s ‘leadership’ in commencement address

By Published:
- FILE - Vice President Mike Pence (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

GROVE CITY, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence urged graduating students at a Pennsylvania college to become leaders and cited President Donald Trump‘s leadership as an example.

Pence told hundreds of graduates and their families Saturday at the Grove City College commencement that they also need courage, because “leadership brings both honor and opposition.”

Grove City is a private, Christian liberal arts college about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.

Pence cited Trump as an example of perseverance to applause from the crowd.

Pence told graduates to inspire those around them, since people follow those they respect and aspire to service rather than selfish ambition.

After his address, Pence stood on the platform and shook hands as each graduate passed after being handed their diplomas.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s