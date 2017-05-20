Plainfield police make arrest in crash that sent 5 to the hospital

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police have made an arrest in connection with a crash that sent five people to the Plainfield Backus Emergency Department on Saturday afternoon.

57-year-old Cynthia Giles was taken into custody Saturday in connection with the crash. She is charged with driving under the influence, and failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.

At approximately 1:42 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Norwich Road and Babcock Avenue for the report of a two car accident with injuries.

Police determined that Giles was traveling northbound on Norwich Road when she attempted to make a left hand turn onto Babcock Avenue. At that time 33-year-old James Watt was traveling southbound when both vehicles collided in the intersection.

In Watt’s vehicle, four passengers were identified as 37-year-old Stephanie Maciver, 14-year-old Victoria Currier, 9-year-old Allyeah Long, and 2-year-old Charlotte Watt. All five were transported for possible minor injuries.

When investigating the scene, Police observed that Giles appeared to be intoxicated after smelling a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and her slurred speech. Officers conducted a sobriety test which Giles failed and was arrested.

Giles is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on June 5th.