Police search for boat that may have hit, injured kayaker

By Published:
Police Rescue Boat (Photo: Shutterstock)

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental authorities are searching for a boat they say may have struck a kayaker on the Housatonic River last week.

Environmental Conservation Police say the man had been kayaking on the night of May 11 in the area of Wooster Island in Shelton when he was possibly hit by another vessel.

Police say the man was thrown into the water and forced to swim to shore. He sustained injuries to his lower body.

Police say the kayaker described the vessel as a dark-colored aluminum boat, possibly black and gray or “camo,” with an outboard motor.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s