State reaches deal with State Farm to sponsor motorist help

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation has reached an agreement with State Farm insurance that will allow the agency to continue the Connecticut Highway Assistance Motorist Patrol.

The program, which has been in operation for more than two decades, patrols the highways and helps stranded motorists free of charge. With new funding provided through the sponsorship program with State Farm, coupled with federal funding, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state can ensure “that this highway safety program can continue providing the same high level of service” while reducing the state’s costs.

Connecticut officials are grappling with a projected $2.3 billion deficit in the new fiscal year.

The new program will now be known as the CTDOT State Farm Safety Patrol. State Farm operates similar initiatives in 15 other states.
