Victim recovering after Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is recovering from a stab wound as a result of a fight on Enfield Street Friday night.

Just after 7:00 p.m., Hartford officers responded to Enfield Street near Greenfield Street on a report of a large fight in progress. Shortly after the report came in, a male victim was dropped off at Saint Francis Hospital with a stab wound.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was stabbed on the left shoulder blade, puncturing his left lung. The man was treated at Saint Francis, and is listed in stable condition.

Police were not able to locate where the fight took place. It had dispersed by the time they arrived. No other injuries were reported.

Officers are conducting their investigation. If you witnessed the reported fight, or if you have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.