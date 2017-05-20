Waterford police searching for suspect that stole charity donation jar

Related Coverage New Britain police searching for man who stole donation jar

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford police are hoping someone recognizes a suspect that took a charity donation jar from a gas station Tuesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., a man walked into the Hess gas station, located at 124 Boston Post Road, and distracted the clerk by asking for an item behind him. When the clerk turned around, the man concealed the “Friday’s Dog Rescue Foundation” donation jar underneath his shirt.

This is the second time a charity donation jar has been stolen in the past few days. A similar incident took place in New Britain last Sunday.

If you recognize the person in the photo on this story, you’re asked to give Waterford police a call at 860-442-9451.