West End Bistro’s Pizza Donut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Have you ever heard of the pizza donut? West End Bistro’s owner, Jeff Lamberti, dreamed up this dreamy treat. Lamberti recently stopped by our kitchen to show us how to make his, now viral, creation.

 Jeff and Lynette Lamberti dreamed of opening a small restaurant since the moment they met.  When the space at 551 Main St in West Haven opened they couldn’t help but jump at the chance to make their dream a reality right in their own neighborhood!  The small restaurant was a spot that Lynette spent much of her time frequenting as a West Haven native.  The Lamberti’s breathed new life into the space with green and peach walls and a “living room” to read the paper.  When you walk in you feel the hominess and will be greeted by one of the friendly staff members who will be more than happy to serve up some of Jeff’s creative dishes.  He takes pride in using fresh local ingredients to serve great food to great people.

