Wethersfield police search for 3 shoplifting suspects

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are asking the public for help in identifying three men accused of shoplifting from a store on Silas Deane Highway Saturday.

According to Wethersfield officers, all three men are listed as suspects in a shoplifting incident that occurred at the Marshalls store, located at 1130 Silas Deane Highway. Officers did not disclose items may have been taken from the store.

If you recognize any of these three men, you’re asked to give Wethersfield police a call at 860-721-2900.