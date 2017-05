NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Having time to make dinner is always a struggle so we had Chef Tomm from New London’s Whaler Cafe stop by to share a recipe for a quick Italian classic anyone can make.

Potato Gnocchi

1 pound Yukon gold or russet potatoes

4 Large egg yolks

1/2 C Freshly grated Parmesan

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1/4 tsp Freshly

ground black pepper

1C all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting board and dough

1 Gallon salted boiling water, salt until it tastes like the sea.

Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees F Wash and poke the potatoes with a fork, this will allow the steam to come out of them easy. Place on a sheet pan and cook for 45-60 minutes. The potatoes should give a little when you squeeze them. Take the potatoes one at a time, take the skin off of them while hot and mash them up thoroughly. Let them cool. Mound the potatoes up and form a well. Add the egg yolks, cheese, salt and pepper and add 3/4C of flour. Knead until it forms a dough. The dough should be tacky but not sticky. If the dough is sticky add more flour. Test the gnocchi dough by rolling out a few pieces and putting it in your boiling water. It should be in there for about 90 seconds then it will float to the top when done. Taste. Roll out the dough as on the cooking show demo. Important. If you are not going to use this immediately place in the freezer. Freezing is a great way to store them as they will last several months. Never put in the refrigerator as the moisture will break them down. To use from freezer just place them in your salted boiling water and wait for them to come to the top. Taste, add to sauce, enjoy!