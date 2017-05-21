B-E-A utiful today but rainy tomorrow

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

We’re looking at beautiful weather today with temperatures getting into the 60s to around 70. The cooler temperatures will be along the shoreline due to a wind off the rather chilly Long Island Sound. The sun will be shining with a few passing clouds but all in all we’re looking great!

Clouds will increase this evening ahead of a few showers that move in overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop down into the 50s, so much milder than where we were this morning.

The showers become more widespread after noon on Monday. Meaning, just a few showers for the AM commute Monday, so it shouldn’t slow you down too much! The rain may come down heavy at times during the afternoon/evening. There is potential for around an inch of rain for Connecticut. It will be breezy and cool, with temperatures stuck in the low to mid 50s.

After a break in the action on Tuesday with sunshine and 70s. Unsettled weather returns Wednesday and Thursday. The weather may dry out and warm up just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

