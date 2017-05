Connecticut Memorial Day Weekend Events 2017

(WTNH) — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family this Memorial Day weekend? News 8 has compiled a list of all of the fun picnics, parades, parties and patriotism you’ll find across the state for the holiday weekend.

May 25th through May 31st

Museum Children Free Week

White Memorial Conservation Center Museum – Litchfield

May 26th through 28th

Pirelli World Challenge Lime Rock Grand Prix

Lime Rock Park – Lakeville

May 27th & 28th

Salute to Summer

Mystic Seaport – Mystic

May 27th through 29th

2017 Art at Ives: Fines Art & Crafts Show

Ives Concert Park – Danbury

Friday May 26

Food Truck Festival

Orange Fairgrounds – Orange

Simsbury Meadows Party

Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Canter – Simsbury

Star Party!

White Memorial Conservation Center Museum – Litchfield

Saturday May 27th

Wethersfield Memorial Day Parade

State Street to Village Cemetery – Wethersfield

Parade starts at 9:00am

Rain location – Wethersfield High School Auditorium

Newington Memorial Day Parade

Main Street to Mill Pond Park – Newington

Parade starts at Noon

Heritage Weekend

Wethersfield Historical Society – Wethersfield

Outdoor Vintage, Antiques & Repurposed Show

Madison Town Green – Madison

Sensory Family Day

Connecticut Science Center – Hartford

Chalk Art Festiville

Terryville Public Library – Terryville

Revolutionary Way Encampment

Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum – Wethersfield

Military Appreciation Weekend

The Dinosaur PLace at Nature’s Art Village – Montville

Native New Year Clambake

Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center – Mashantucket

Sunday May 28th

Milford Memorial Day Parade

Town Green – Broad Street

Parade starts at 2:00pm

Ansonia Memorial Day Parade

Main Street – Ansonia

Parade starts at 2:00pm

Cheshire Memorial Day Parade

Highland School to Cheshire High School – Cheshire

Parade starts at 1:30pm

Orange Memorial Day Parade

Orange Center Road – Orange

Parade starts at 10:30am

West Haven Memorial Day Parade

Campbell Avenue – West Haven

Parade starts at 10:30am

Seymour Memorial Day Parade

French Memorial Park to downtown – Seymour

Parade starts at 11:30am

Monroe Memorial Day Parade

Route 111 to New War Memorial on the Town Hall Green – Monroe

Parade starts at 2:00pm

Enfield Memorial Day Parade

Route 5 to Old Town Hall Museum – Enfield

Parade starts at 1:00pm

Woodbury Memorial Day Parade

Woodbury Middle School to Canon Green – Woodbury

Parade starts at 2:00pm

Sunday Royals Car Show

Lime Rock Park – Lakeville

Food Trucks at the Farm Winery: All Fired Up

Staehly Farm Winery & Tree Farm – East Haddam

Sunday Brunch Cruise

Lady Katharine Cruises – Hartford

Lilacs in the Garden Walk

Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden – Bethlehem

Decoration Day

Mystic Seaport – Mystic

Hug a Horse

Red Skye Farm – Bethany

Memorial Day Barbecue

Infinity Hall – Norfolk

Monday May 29th – Memorial Day

Hamden Memorial Day Parade

Hamden High School to Town Hall – Hamden

Parade starts at 10:00am

Meriden Memorial Day Parade

Curtis Street to New Meriden Green – Meriden

Parade starts at 10:00am

Derby/Shelton Memorial Day Parade

Howe Avenue in Shelton to Elizabeth Street in Derby

Parade starts at 9:00am

Southbury Memorial Day Parade

Main Street South & Ballentine Park – Southbury

Parade starts at 11:00am

Old Saybrook Memorial Day Parade

Elm and Main Streets – Old Saybrook

Parade starts at 9:30am

Haddam Memorial Day Parade

Route 81 to the Town Green – Haddam

Parade starts at 9:30am

Deep River Memorial Day Parade

North Main Street to Fountain Hill Cemetery

Parade starts at 9:00am

Trumbull Memorial Day Parade

White Plains Road to Trumbull Town Hall – Trumbull

Parade starts at 10:00am

Danbury Memorial Day Parade

Kennedy Park to Rogers Park – Danbury

Parade starts at 9:30am

Westport Memorial Day Parade

Riverside Avenue to Veterans Green – Westport

Parade starts at 9:00am

Fairfield Memorial Day Parade

South Pine Creek Road to Town Green (Old Town Hall) – Fairfield

Parade starts at 10:00am

Ridgefield Memorial Day Parade

Jesse Lee Church to Ballard Park – Ridgefield

Parade starts at 11:30am

Wilton Memorial Day Parade

River Road to Hillside Cemtery – Wilton

Parade starts at 10:00am

Berlin Memorial Day Parade

Veterans Memorial Park – Berlin

Parade starts at 9:00am

Rain location – Berlin American Legion Post 68

Farmington Memorial Day Parade

Farmington Avenue to Riverside Cemetery

Parade starts at 8:30am

Southington Memorial Day Parade

Eden Avenue to American Legion Home on Main Street

Parade starts at 10:30am

Simsbury Memorial Day Parade

Hopmeadow Street

Parade starts at 1:00pm

Bloomfield Memorial Day Parade

Bloomfield Avenue to Town Green

Parade starts at 11:30am

Bridgewater Memorial Day Parade

Bridgewater Volunteer Firehouse

Parade begins at 8:20am

Torrington Memorial Day Parade

Main Street – Torrington

Parade begins at 9:30am

Kent Memorial Day Parade

Main Steet – Kent

Parade starts at 9:30am

Ellington Memorial Day Parade

Route 140 to Crystal Lake Cemetery – Ellington

Parade starts at 9:00am

Hebron Memorial Day Parade

Route 66 – Hebron

Parade starts at 10:30am

Mansfield Memorial Day Parade

Route 195 to Mansfield Center Cemetery

Parade starts at 8:30am

Putnam Memorial Day Parade

Grove Street – Putnam

Parade starts at 1:00pm

Ashford Memorial Day Ceremony (no parade)

Main Street – Ashford

Event starts at 9:30am

Hampton Memorial Day Parade

Main Street – Hampton

Parade starts at 9:30am

