Doctor says women’s bone health flies under the radar

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many women know they should stay on top of their health screenings, like annual mammograms for breast health and regular mole checks for melanoma, but bone health often flies under the radar. We recently had the Medical Director for Stamford Health Osteoporosis Center, Dr. Bismruta Misra, stop by out studio to get us up-to-date on bone health.

Did you know that osteoporosis causes 2 million bone fractures every year?

It leads to more than 800,000 emergency room visits and more than 2.6 million doctor’s appointments annually. Osteoporosis — also known as the “silent killer” because it often goes undetected before it’s too late — affects 4 out of 5 women, and many men…but what many people don’t know is that it is preventable. It’s crucial for women to empower themselves with knowledge so they can live their healthiest lives, and there’s no better time of year to inform them than during National Osteoporosis Month, recognized in May.

