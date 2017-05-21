Driver hits parked state police cruiser in Glastonbury

By Published:
- FILE - Glastonbury Police Cruiser (Photo: Twitter / GlastonburyPD)

(WTNH)–A state police cruiser was struck on the side of the highway on Route 2 in Glastonbury early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m.

Two state troopers had parked their cruisers on the shoulder of the road while investigating a one car, no injury crash on Route 2 eastbound near Exit 12 when another vehicle struck one of the cruisers.

The cruiser was unoccupied at the time, and neither trooper was injured. The driver of the car suffered a minor injury and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Both the cruiser and the car, a 2010 Subaru were towed from the scene due to heavy damage. Charges are pending as troopers continue to investigate the crash.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s