Driver hits parked state police cruiser in Glastonbury

(WTNH)–A state police cruiser was struck on the side of the highway on Route 2 in Glastonbury early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m.

Two state troopers had parked their cruisers on the shoulder of the road while investigating a one car, no injury crash on Route 2 eastbound near Exit 12 when another vehicle struck one of the cruisers.

The cruiser was unoccupied at the time, and neither trooper was injured. The driver of the car suffered a minor injury and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Both the cruiser and the car, a 2010 Subaru were towed from the scene due to heavy damage. Charges are pending as troopers continue to investigate the crash.