Fuel your body after a workout

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Working out can often be more enjoyable outdoors, but with the hot summer sun our body needs a little extra boost. This morning, registered dietitian Natalie Rizzo stopped by our studio to talk about why hydration is important.

4 ways to stay hydrated other than drinking water:

amping up your water with fruit-infused water –a strawberry basil water or cucumber mint water in a mason jar

eat foods containing water, like berries, cucumbers and radishes

don’t shy away from the salt shaker or salty foods, like pretzels and pickles

potassium is also a huge part of hydration—eat bananas or drink pomegranate juice

For more information, head to NutritionalaNatalie.com.