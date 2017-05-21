Fuel your body after a workout

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Working out can often be more enjoyable outdoors, but with the hot summer sun our body needs a little extra boost. This morning, registered dietitian Natalie Rizzo stopped by our studio to talk about why hydration is important.
4 ways to stay hydrated other than drinking water:
- amping up your water with fruit-infused water –a strawberry basil water or cucumber mint water in a mason jar
- eat foods containing water, like berries, cucumbers and radishes
- don’t shy away from the salt shaker or salty foods, like pretzels and pickles
- potassium is also a huge part of hydration—eat bananas or drink pomegranate juice
For more information, head to NutritionalaNatalie.com.